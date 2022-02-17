KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Preston High School sophomores went through a six-hour Anti-Bully program that teaches empathy and respect for fellow students.

The program is called “Building Hope” and is designed to teach students empathy, understanding, and compassion. At the same time, the program helps promote careers in construction and natural gas industries.

During the program on Thursday, students were split into five-to-seven person groups and went through various ice breakers to help break down barriers and help students open up and communicate.

“Doing a program like this they find out some of the kids in their class have it pretty rough here at school or at home,” said Mark Urso President of Bear Contracting and founder of Building Hope.

One ice breaker used was called “Step out of the crowd,” where students lined up and were asked questions like if they were every bullied for the clothes they wore. If students were bullied about this, they were asked to step to the other side.

Preston High sophomores participate in ice breaker “Step out of the crowd.” (WBOY Image.)

The groups later had students speak up about real issues they face in their daily lives.

“I think that sometimes our students live in a bubble, and they don’t really know what’s happening to each other. They don’t understand that other students may be going through stressful events,” said Beth Bishop, Assistant Principle Preston High School.

This was the third time Preston High School hosted Bear Contracting’s Building Hope program, and all four grades have completed it.

Building Hope also asks for local volunteers from the community to help with future programs and to get into contact with them here.