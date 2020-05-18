Preston Sheriff’s deputies release information after body is recovered from Cheat River

ROWLESBURG, W.Va. — The Preston County Sheriff’s Department has released information after a body was recovered from the Cheat River on Friday.

On Friday, May 15, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of George Washington Highway in reference to a call for a suspicious person, which the caller had told deputies was in the Cheat River “acting strange,” according to a release sent out by the sheriff’s department.

When deputies arrived on scene they were directed to the area where the male had last been seen, at which point they prepared to enter the water and observed a fishing boat up stream from their location, according to the release.

Deputies flagged down the fishing boat and boarded it in order to try to locate the male in the water, and once they did, the Preston County Dive Team, along with Rowlesburg, Reedsville and Masontown volunteer fire departments arrived to assist with recovery, the release states.

The deceased was able to be identified as Jeremy Knotts, 24, of Tunnelton, according to the release, and deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department are still investigating the incident.