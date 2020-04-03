Prodigi to offer multiple free drive-up wifi locations in Preston Co.

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice’s Office announced in a release on Friday that the company Prodigi will be providing free WiFi at multiple drive-up locations in Preston County.

These free parking lot WiFi hotspots are intended to give students and those who work from home a place to access high-speed internet, according to the Governor’s Office.

Listed below are the free drive-up WiFi sites organized by district:

Bruceton School District: Pisgah United Methodist Church Hopewell Union Church Bruceton-Brandonville VFD Little Sandy Church of the Nazarene Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church

Preston High School District: Kingwood VFD

East Preston School District: Terra Alta Town Hall Near the History House



The release noted that WiFi is to be accessed from vehicle only in order to promote safe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, the release stated that Prodigi is actively working to install more free drive-up WiFi locations.

Governor Justice also announced that he has asked the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council to set up a website with a map of all public WiFi hot spots.