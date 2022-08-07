REEDSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 17th annual Preston County Antique Tractor & Machinery show was held on Sunday in Reedsville, with dozens of machines on display, some being over 100 years old and still operational.

The event was organized by the Preston County Antique Tractor & Machinery Association and serves as a showcase of some of the oldest farm machines still to be found in the state of West Virginia, with some machines dating back to the 1880s and 1910s.

Many of these machines still see regular use from their owners. Matthew Clarkson, a mechanic and fire chief of the Fellowsville Volunteer Fire department, uses his 1948 tractor to mow his lawn each week. After installing mower blades to the bottom, he said it saves him an average of 45 minutes each week compared to his old mower.

Matthew Clarkson on his CASE 1948 VAC model tractor (WBOY Image)

President of the Preston County Antique Tractor & Machinery Association, Eric Graham, said the event was started to try and educate the younger generation on how farming was before the rise of digitally controlled farm machines.

“People take for granted where their food comes from. If you could take some of the combines and stuff we have today back in time, the people would never believe it,” said Graham.

He said their goal is to try and preserve these machines while they still can because once these machines are gone, they’re never coming back.

To find out more about the Preston County Antique Tractor & Machinery Association and their upcoming events, you can visit their Facebook page here.