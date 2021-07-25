Reedsville honors late friend with car show at District Valley Fair

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. — This weekend, the Reedsville Fire Department hosted the 34th annual Valley District Fair. On Sunday, a car show was brought back to the fair for the first time in years, with an old friend in mind when having it.

Cars from nearly 100 years ago were featured in the car show.

Ron Smith was a part of the Reedsville fire department for nearly 40 years, and was very involved with the Valley District Fair each year. His favorite part of the fair was the car show, which had been missing from the fair’s itinerary for a few years in a row. While he was attempting to bring it back this year, Smith tragically passed away.

In his memory, the fire department officially brought the car show back, naming it after Smith. Over 40 cars from all different eras pulled into the fire department’s parking lot to show off their collections.

“Ronnie was a very dear asset here, and he’s going to be sadly missed,” said Shaun Lambert, a captain at the fire department. “But I think we’re going to do a good job with the car show, keeping his memory and stuff alive.”

As part of the show, prizes were given out to first, second and third place cars for each era. In addition, the Fire Chief and pageant queen each picked their favorite cars, and there was an overall best in show.