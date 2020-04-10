Road Patrol: Bruceton Mills Sidewalk Project underway; will cause traffic delays and lane closures

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways is advising drivers that there will be traffic delays and lane closures on Morgantown Street as part of the Bruceton Mills Sidewalk Project.

Part of the project’s goal is to make the sidewalks more handicap accessible.

According to a West Virginia Division of Highways press release, the work started Monday, April 6. Work is running 7 a.m.–5:30 p.m., with an end date yet to be determined.

The release advises drivers to plan ahead and allow additional time for commutes. It also states that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could alter the project schedule.

