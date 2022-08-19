BRANDONVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Route 26, North Preston Highway, was closed for about two hours on Friday after Preston County Sheriff’s Deputies had to use a Taser on a man while responding to a domestic violence call, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

When deputies arrived, the release said Daniel Henson refused to exit the home, so a Special Response Team was contacted and joined in the response before a crisis negotiator was able to talk Henson into leaving the home.

The release said Henson then refused to comply with orders, which is when the Taser was deployed.

Henson was charged with domestic assault and obstructing an officer.

As of 2:45 p.m., Henson did not appear on the state’s Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority’s website.

The Bruceton-Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department, Bruceton Ambulance Service, and KAMP Ambulance Service assisted in the response.