Rowelsburg adds Oktoberfest to annual Chestnut Festival

ROWELSBURG, W.Va. – Rowelsburg has added an extra day to its Annual American Chestnut Festival.

The Preston County railroad town held its first Oktoberfest this afternoon following its 12th Annual Chestnut Festival.

The beer tasting event featured several flavors of high ground brewing craft beer. All money raised will support the Rowlesburg Revitalization Committee and its effort to keep the town’s rich history alive.

“So we thought, Monday there is nothing going on, but it is a holiday. So why don’t we put a new feature into the chestnut festival and what better way to celebrate the fall then the beloved grain, said Commissioner of Tourism, Tim Weaver.

The Bierfest also included many home made chestnut products and demonstrations on how to score or cut open and roast the american chestnut.