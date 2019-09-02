Rowlesburg holds annual Labor Day festival

ROWLESBURG, W.Va.- The city of Rowlesburg held its annual Labor Day celebration Monday at the Rowlesburg Community Park.

The Rowlesburg Ox roast and Labor Day Festival has been a tradition for more than 60 years.

This year’s festival featured roast beef dinners and performances by local musicians including former American Idol contestant Cody Clayton Eagle.

Officials said that they did not let a little bad weather hold them back from celebrating.

“We had a little bit of mist this morning and everything. Rain last night. We had the meat tarped,” said park commissioner T.J. Hawkins. “Everything worked out great. It’s good meat, really good. Good crowd, no long lines, things are moving really good.”

The Ox roast was the conclusion to a weekend full of Labor Day activities.