ROWLESBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Have you ever eaten ox meat? Plenty of people that went to the Rowlesburg Labor Day Weekend Ox-Roast got that experience.

The annual event took place at the Rowlesburg Community Park from Saturday through Monday evening. It has been a tradition for the community since the 1960s.

“We came up with this ox roast to raise money to support the parks,” said Rowlesburg Park Commission member Phil Wotring. “We get no money from the town, we get no money from anywhere except by the money we raise or donations, so it’s very important that these events are successful because that’s what keeps up going year round.”

Rowlesburg Ox Roast (WBOY – Image)

In a pit near the park, the ox took over 12 hours to roast. The event also featured other foods, live music, vendors and fireworks.

Despite it raining during the event on Monday, Wotring still sees the event as a good time.

“It would be great if it wasn’t raining, but it’s good anyway,” Wotring said. “We’re still here. We got plenty of meat and we got good meat. It’s very delicious.”