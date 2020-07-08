Rowlesburg’s only grocery store has a new owner

ROWLESBURG, W.Va. – The only grocery store in Rowlesburg is now under new management.

Bruce Stone, who is from the Kingwood area, bought Rowlesburg Mercantile a little over a month ago and said the community has been nothing but accepting.

“Very welcoming — the town has just been phenomenal behind me,” Stone said. “The store was just about to go under whenever I purchased it and we brought it back up to where the community needs it to be.”

Stone said he is happy to help sustain the town through his purchase and operating of the store. However, he added that he wished more business owners would share his mindset.

He said at one time, Rowlesburg was a very prosperous town and that he hopes to see it soar to new heights.

“Hopefully someday it will be again just by reinvesting into the community itself,” Stone said. “You know, bringing more people to the area is going to be a good thing business-wise, it needs more businesses, not businesses that are here to go out.”