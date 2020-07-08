Second annual Raylynn Bulford Blood Drive takes place in Rowlesburg

ROWLESBURG, W.Va. – For the second year in a row, a Red Cross Blood Drive was held in honor of Raylynn Bulford, a 12-year-old girl who is in remission.

Raylynn Bulford

Bulford was diagnosed with a malignant bone tumor when she was just 5 years old and since has relapsed twice and received 14 blood transfusions.

As a result of relapsing twice, Raylynn’s leg was amputated when she was 10, but now walks gracefully through her life with a prosthetic, trying to put on blood drives to help those who are in need.

There were 72 people registered to donate blood and walk-ins were allowed, Bulford called the event, “amazing,” and said she was very excited.

“I’m very thankful that people come out here in my benefit, come and help,” Bulford said. “It’s very exciting.”

The blood drive started at 1:30 p.m. at the Rowlesburg Fire Department and ran until 6:30 p.m. All those who came in had their temperatures checked, wore masks and were socially distanced while waiting to give blood.

Organizers said there were more people registered this year than last, and Raylynn was speechless at the thought that people continued to support her for the second year in a row.

“I really appreciate this a lot,” she said. “I don’t know, there’s so many words to say about it — very exciting.”