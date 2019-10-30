State record fish caught in Preston County

Snowbird School Closings
Preston


Courtesy of the WV Department of Commerce

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Preston County man has reeled in a new state record fish, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Matt Born of Reedsville caught a state record 27.87-inch, 4-pound chain pickerel on Oct. 13 at Upper Deckers Lake in Preston County, according to the DNR.

Born used an in-line spinner to catch the chain pickerel, which is a state record in length only. The previous record was a 27.75-inch fish caught by Steven Demma at Tuckahoe Lake in Greenbrier County, in 2001.

Anglers who believe they may have caught a state record fish should check the current records in the fishing regulations online. Procedures for reporting a record catch also are included in the regulations.

