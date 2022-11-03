KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Preston County-based financial institution is using today’s technology to help students learn about banking in the future.

Clear Mountain Bank launched its new financial literacy App this morning at Preston High School in Kingwood. Students can download an app called Zogo onto their smartphones and learn about banking while earning points towards rewards.

The App has over 400 modules teaching students about a variety of available banking services such as how to open a banking or savings account or how to get a loan for a new car. Once students complete a module, they get points that can be cashed in for gift cards.

“Obviously, they’re on their phones all the time,” said CMB Vice President of Mortgage Origination Harry Hayes. “It’s the best way to reach them. It’s the best way to engage them and make it fun and rewarding. Like I said earlier, as they complete those, they can earn rewards to cash in for gift cards at all the major retailers.”

The app uses a gaming-style interface making it fun for students to learn about banking.