REEDSVILLE W.Va. (WBOY) — The Valley District Fair Motorsports Festival began Sunday morning, but it’s only the beginning of a week’s worth of vehicular fun.

The Valley District Fair is the annual fundraiser for the Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department. Reedsville VFD President Terry Cochran said their newest rescue vehicle is a perfect example of how the fair benefits the community.

“It takes a lot of money to put these machines out into the public,” Cochran said. “Thousands and thousands of dollars have to be raised every year, and that fair is a big part of that for us.”

Sunday featured the Ron Smith Memorial Car Show, named after a Reedsville volunteer firefighter and gearhead who served with the station for 37 years. Smith passed away in 2021, but his impact on the community lives on in events like this one, which is only one of several events this week that help fund the department.

Ron Smith Memorial Car Show (WBOY image)

The Valley District Fair Motorsports Festival runs from July 30 to Aug. 5, with each day having its own event:

July 30 — Ron Smith Memorial Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 31 — Karaoke Championship, 7 p.m. Registration from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. $10 entry, $5 admission Located at the Reedsville VFD

Aug. 1 — UTV side-by-side Time Event Registration begins at 5 p.m. Racing begins at 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 2 — Demolition Derby at 7 p.m.

Aug. 3 — The Valey District Fair Parade and Gong Show at 7 p.m. Gong Show registration is $10, and admission $5. Also featuring a craft show, bounce houses and games.

Aug. 4 — Mud Bogs at 7 p.m. Also featuring a concession stand and craft show at 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 5 — Truck Pulls at 6:30 p.m. Also features an all-day craft show, bounce house and games.



To find out more about the week’s events, you can visit the Valley District Fair page on Facebook or visit the Reedsville VFD website.