CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – According to a report from 511WV around 8:48 p.m., there is a congestion-delay around mile marker 32 on I-68W between the Hazelton exit and Friendsville in nearby Maryland.

The delay has been confirmed as a result of a vehicle crash on I-68W at mile marker 30. The westbound left lane has also been closed, according to a 511WV report from 9:52 p.m.

Those travelling through the area should be wary of ice and traffic and plan their commute accordingly.