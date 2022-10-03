PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Monday announced there will be a traffic delay this week in Preston County.

WVDOH crews will be conducting paving and shoulder stone operations on County Route 78, Green Valley Road, from the junction of County Route 72, Cheat Valley Highway, at mile point 0.00, to the junction of County Route 78/4, Friend Road, at mile point 2.87, the WVDOH announced in a press release Monday.

The work will take place from Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, through Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to the release, though inclement weather could impact the construction schedule, according to the WVDOH.

WVDOH said there will be one-lane, two-way traffic with flaggers, and advises drivers to expect delays and pad their commutes with additional time.