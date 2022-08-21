ARTHURDALE, W.Va. – Preston County History Days takes you a step back in time to the good old days all throughout Preston County.

Travel across Preston County by visiting these six historic locations, Arthurdale Heritage, Aurora Area Historical Society Museum, McGrew House in Kingwood, Szilagyi Center Museum, History House Museum in Terra Alta and Tunnelton Train Depot.

Arthurdale Heritage has a museum commemorating the nation’s first New Deal 165 homestead community promoted by First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. Additionally, they host various classes about weaving, blacksmithing, goat yoga, and much more.

Aurora Area Historical Society Museum shows off why Aurora was one of the first areas settled in Preston County and at one time was a summer resort town for wealthy residents looking to get in the mountain air. Aurora also has a Civil War Trail site that you can follow.

McGrew House in Kingwood, which is the home of businessman James C. McGrew, who helped West Virginia become the 35th state. Furthermore, his wife also helped to make life in Preston County better then it was before.

Szilagyi Center Museum in Rowlesburg has several museums that feature World War II, Preston County High School sports heroes, and railroad bridges. Rowlesburg also has a Civil War Trail site that you can follow.

History House Museum in Terra Alta has antique weapons, armor, cameras, musical instruments, farm equipment and shows off how people lived in the past. Additionally, you can trace family lines with Genealogy.

Tunnelton Train Depot tells how railroad life impacted the local community in the late 20th Century. The Train Depot was built in 1913 by the B&O Railroad with a couple historic tunnels nearby.

Preston County History Days. (WBOY Image)

“During the week we often have tourists from outside the area stop by, so days like Preston County History Day we love to see local community members come out and it’s great to see them engaged and learning about our local history,” said Elizabeth Satterfield, curator and director at Arthurdale Heritage

If you missed Preston County History Days on Sunday, there will be another on on Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.

