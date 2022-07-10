PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. – According to a report from the West Virginia State Police, on July 10, a search warrant was executed by troopers from the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment and the Preston County Sheriff’s Department after two previous arrests led to the warrant.

Law enforcement arrived at an “Independence Address” and seized “more than three pounds of methamphetamine, 73 Dextroamphetamine pills, oxycodone, 30 grams of marijuana, 97 subutex pills, and 4.6 grams of fentanyl.” Also seized were a “large sum of cash” along with “weapons and ammunition.”

A stolen red motorcycle from Virginia and a stolen licence plate were recovered during the operation.

William Kenneth Moss, 33, of Grafton, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent, transferring and receiving stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Also charged was Corrina Dawn Anderson of Thorton with two counts of possession with intent and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.