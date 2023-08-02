REEDSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Valley District Fair and Motorsports Festival kicked off earlier this week in Reedsville, but on Wednesday, the Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department hosted a Demolition Derby where competitors competed to see who had the strongest vehicle.

Local fire department officials said that fairs and festivals are a good way for people and families to get out and see their neighbors while building a sense of community. They said that festival helps to raise funds for the Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department.

“The funds that we raise, our equipment is expensive, so training is expensive, and those funds are much needed. So, any avenue that does both is a good day. So, that is kind of what we do it for and hopefully, the long tradition continues,” said Shaun Lambert, Captain of the Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Lambert added that the demolition derby is a crowd favorite at the festival and that the spectators like to see the carnage of the vehicles in a controlled environment. Also, part of Wednesday’s festivities was a kid’s Power Wheels demolition derby.

The festival honors Ron Smith each year with a memorial car show that kicks off the weeklong festivities at the fire department. Last year, members of the fire department told 12 News that Smith built cars, painted cars, and even did body work on cars in his shop. Members of the Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department stated that motorsports were part of his life.

“Ron was very instrumental in this department for many years, a long-serving member. Him and his brother-in-law Jack used to dig our mud pit. And Jack was a member as well, and we lost Jack this year,” Lambert said.

Thursday’s events will include a festival parade and a gong show. Friday, the Reedsville Volunteer Fire Departments will be hosting mud bogs, and on Saturday the festivities conclude with a truck show and truck pulls.

“This week has been so much fun so far. We get to be involved with the community, we get so many opportunities to meet new people and just bring everybody together to have fun, eat fair food, and do a bunch of different activities,” said Autumn Lane, Miss Valley District. “It is a great opportunity to raise money for the fire department. We charge admission and all of that goes straight to the fire department to utilize that for resources that they need throughout the year and it is a great funding opportunity.”