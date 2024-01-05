KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two vintage signs that were reported stolen from a nostalgic gas station in Kingwood were recently found in Kanawha County, and deputies there are asking for help tracking down the remaining four.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said in a press release that the signs were reported stolen from Westbrook’s Esso back in the summer of 2023 and that the value of the six signs is estimated to be more than $29,000.

The KCSO said that an investigation led detectives to a Kanawha County residence where two of the signs were recovered. Those signs have since been returned, it said.

The KCSO said it has reason to believe that the rest of the four signs are still in the Kanawha County area, and it’s asking for help from the public to find them. The press release included pictures of the four signs; anyone who recognizes them is asked by the KCSO to contact Detective B.S. Middleton with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0556 or submit an anonymous tip at www.kanawhasheriff.us.