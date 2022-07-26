BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Thirty-seven companies in West Virginia were honored last week by state officials for their outstanding export success to new countries.

WarHead Offroad specializes in custom roll cages and accessories for side-by-sides and ATVs and was the only business in Preston County to be recognized after exporting some of its products to Canada last year.

WATCH: See the machines used to make custom vehicle parts

Business owner Chris Reynolds is originally from Alberta, Canada and met his wife in Bruceton Mills. Reynolds worked in the oil and gas industry for more than 20 years and spent some of that time in Saudi Arabia as a Regional Manager for General Electric.

“Living there, you kind of get accustomed to the culture, it’s definitely a different world. They treat you different, they talk different. Business is different. You just gotta understand how to deal with that culture,” Reynolds said.

Cars, trucks and machines had always been a part of Reynolds’ life, and when he came back from Dubai he decided to take those passions commercial.

“It was kind of an accident how it got going,” Reynolds said. “A friend of mine bought a new unit that nobody had made things for, and I had just bought a welder and some equipment. And then he asked if I’d be interested in making some products for him. I did, and then I posted them on good ol’ Facebook and it blew up from there. Like it just… it exploded, overnight.”

Reynolds also said that the bigger the business gets, the more vendors will approach them to advertise their products, and WarHead Offroad strives to have some of the most durable products and accessories on the market.

Reynolds said that due to the high demand, they are looking to hire more welders, powder cutters and web designers. To ask about their available positions you can go here, or you can go here to see their full catalog of products.