BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazleton Monday admitted to stabbing another inmate to death.

The incident happened on Sept. 17, 2018, in the Preston County federal prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia.

Ronnie Legette pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, admitting to stabbing Demario Porter, another inmate, in “a heat of passion,” according to the release.

Legette faces up to 15 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 according to the release. Under federal sentencing guidelines, his sentence will be imposed based on the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of the defendant.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Bureau of Prisons investigated and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Conklin prosecuted.