KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Kingwood detachment of the West Virginia State Police is getting into the holiday spirit, as they are now accepting donations of canned goods and new unwrapped toys.

Donated items will help both the Salvation Army and Food for Preston to benefit local families this holiday season on behalf of the Annual “State Troopers for West Virginia Needy” Campaign.

“This is a way to show a softer side of the State Police, but also show the true nature. Everyone here, that works here, they work and do this job because they care about the community. So, I think this is a good way for the State Police to kind of give back and show, you know, we’re trying to be, we’re doing things for the right reasons,” Josiah Nuse, Kingwood Detachment West Virginia State Police said.

If you would like to help, donations will be accepted until Dec. 13 at the State Police Building on 50 J-T Brammer Lane.