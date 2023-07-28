CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Have you ever been out driving when all of a sudden a normal-looking car comes speeding by with red and white flashing lights? It’s not an ambulance or fire truck, but it’s moving like it has somewhere to be. What should you do?

According to a Facebook post from the Tunnelton Volunteer Fire Department, these vehicles should be treated just like any other emergency vehicle. The department said that in West Virginia, vehicles with flashing red or red/white lights should be treated the same as an emergency vehicle like an ambulance.

The department said that the lights indicate that the vehicle is owned by a volunteer firefighter who is responding to a 911 call in their personal vehicle and is driving to either their firehouse or where the emergency is.

“Many people don’t realize what these flashing RED or RED/WHITE lights are for. Every second counts. Help us help you. You never know, we could be responding to an emergency for a friend, or one of your loved ones,” the post said.

The department urged community members to give these vehicles the right of way when they see them and to pull over to the side of the road and stop when possible—just as you would with standard emergency vehicles.