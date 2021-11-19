‘Wild Lights at the Zoo’ Christmas light display now open in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Hovatter’s Wildlife Zoo in Preston County is hosting its second year of what they are calling ‘Wild Lights at the Zoo.’

Admission to see the lights on display throughout the zoo is $20 per car and that includes a kid’s free pass for next season at the zoo as well. The cost of admission raises funds for the Preston County Shop with a Deputy Program. Last year, the zoo raised and donated $10,000 for the program.

“We figured we would extend our season out by doing a light show to help us get through the winter to feed the animals. But we had such a decent year that we decided to get included with the deputies for these kids and stuff,” said Bryan Hovatter, owner of the Hovatter’s Wildlife Zoo.

Hovatter added it is good to be able to give back to the community knowing that they can help the children that are in need from those that support the zoo.

“Last year we had a rough time with COVID,” Hovatter said. “We had a late, late start. And we weren’t sure that we were going to even exist after last year. And God willing, things did change, and it turned out to be a pretty good year.”

The ‘Wild Lights at the Zoo’ display will be operating seven days a week until Dec. 31, from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. nightly.