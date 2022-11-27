KINGWOOD, W.Va. – On Saturday night, Hovatter’s Zoo held their opening night for the 3rd annual Wild Lights at the Zoo Christmas light display.

The Wild Lights at the Zoo allows visitors to drive-thru a 3/4 of a mile long Christmas light display that is setup around the zoo.

“My favorite thing is watching the kids faces light up as they are coming thru the lights, a lot of kids love it, but there has been a lot of adults that love it to, so it’s nice to see everybody smiling when they want to go back thru again,” said Alex Hovatter, wife and co-owner of Hovatter’s Zoo.

Wild Lights at the Zoo. (WBOY Image)

Funds raised from this event help cover zoo expenses during winter months as well as a portion going to the Preston County Deputy Sheriff’s ‘Shop With A Cop Program.’

During the past two Wild Lights at the Zoo events, Hovatter’s Zoo raised $15,000 for the ‘Shop With A Cop Program,’ which helps local children in need get a chance to go Christmas shopping with local law enforcement and pick out Christmas gifts.

Wild Lights at the Zoo will be open from 5:30-9 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night until the end of December. The zoo will be closed on Christmas eve and Christmas day.

Admission costs $20 per car and $5 to drive back thru again. Additionally, each car receives a single free child admission pass for the 2023 zoo season and one pair of special effects glasses to use when viewing the lights.

To find out more information about Hovatter’s Zoo, you can visit their Facebook here.