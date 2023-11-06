DRYFORK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Randolph County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested a woman who was wanted on kidnapping and conspiracy charges in Preston County.

Alexandra Abbott

The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland asked the public for help finding 32-year-old Alexandra Abbott on Friday. It did not provide details about the nature of the incident the charges stem from.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release it received a tip on Sunday that Abbott was at an Esten Cooper Road residence in Dryfork, and that a person was on their way from Preston County to pick her up and take her back.

Walter Shaffer

Responding deputies found Abbott in the front yard, as well as Walter Shaffer, 64. Deputies said that Shaffer drove to the residence to pick Abbott up.

Abbott was arrested and Shaffer was detained and questioned; deputies said they learned Shaffer knew Abbott was wanted by law enforcement before he drove from Preston County to Randolph County, and did not contact authorities. Deputies then arrested Shaffer, they said.

Abbott is now being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash only bond for the kidnapping and conspiracy charges, and Shaffer is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on accessory charges, according to the release.