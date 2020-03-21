WV Caring makes medical masks in the midst of coronavirus

ARTHURDALE, W.Va. – WV Caring in Arthurdale is making medical masks out of cloth. The non-profit provides hospice care for the terminally ill. Despite other similar businesses closing down, WV Caring is determined to stay open and continue caring for their patients.

WV Caring hopes to make over 200 masks like this one.

“As we’re so community driven, we’re always open, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Cindy Woodyard, Vice President of Public Affairs, “So we’re still admitting patients, we’re taking care of patients–we’re doing everything that we normally do every day of the year.”

WV Caring hit a snag when supplies that were supposed to be delivered were on back-order indefinitely. Woodyard said that’s when they got crafty. Along with making masks, the organization is going to make cleaner and hand sanitizer. They hope to make enough to provide for their employees, patients, and patient’s families.

If you have a sewing machine and you’d like to help, Woodyard says to call 1-866-656-9790, or contact them on Facebook.