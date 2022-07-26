PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is working to fill at least 10 vacancies in Preston County.

The WVDOT will host a hiring event at the Armed Forces Reserve center at 12597 River Rd. in Kingwood for Transportation Worker 1 and Transportation Worker 2 Equipment Operator candidates, and in a release Tuesday, said it hopes to fill all 10 positions during the event.

Applicants are strongly encouraged by the WVDOT to apply online at the WVDOT Careers page, though the WVDOT said there will be staff available to help with the application process on-site during the event.

There are more hiring events are scheduled around the state in the coming weeks, the WVDOT said.