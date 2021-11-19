WV Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy program passes 5k graduate milestone

Preston

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGWOOD, W.Va. –  The West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy program reached a significant milestone of more than 5,000 total graduates since the program’s inception in 1993. This mark was surpassed as the academy in Kingwood graduated more than 100 cadets as a part of Class 2020-2021.

The graduation was held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 1 p.m at Camp Dawson’s Multi-Purpose Building.

One of the graduating cadets

All in all, 106 cadets graduated from the 22-week quasi-military residential Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy – North program. Ninety-one percent of the cadets graduated with a high school diploma.

With the current class, the total number of graduates since 1993 stands at 5,070.

The graduation ceremony was held indoors and followed COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing and mask requirements, based upon current recommendations and guidance by the Preston County Health Department and the CDC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories