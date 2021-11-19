WV Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy program passes 5k graduate milestone

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy program reached a significant milestone of more than 5,000 total graduates since the program’s inception in 1993. This mark was surpassed as the academy in Kingwood graduated more than 100 cadets as a part of Class 2020-2021.

The graduation was held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 1 p.m at Camp Dawson’s Multi-Purpose Building.

All in all, 106 cadets graduated from the 22-week quasi-military residential Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy – North program. Ninety-one percent of the cadets graduated with a high school diploma.

With the current class, the total number of graduates since 1993 stands at 5,070.

The graduation ceremony was held indoors and followed COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing and mask requirements, based upon current recommendations and guidance by the Preston County Health Department and the CDC.