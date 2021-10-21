WV law enforcement attended class on horses, preventing animal cruelty

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. – Law enforcement officers and animal control officers from throughout the state are learning how to handle abused and neglected horses.

Valley Ridge Farm hosted the Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue for an annual clinic in Preston County on Thursday. The credited course teaches officers how to handle horses and what the laws are pertaining to animal cruelty. Twenty-two officers from seven counties attended the class.

The equine rescue’s founder and president Tina Creamer has taught the course for twelve years and has helped law enforcement rescue over 900 mostly starving horses.

“We teach them how to trailer horses safely, how to handle horses safely, halter horses, how to approach them, what they should and shouldn’t do to keep themselves safe and how to keep the horse handled properly,” said Creamer. “And we go through a lot of things about what the law says, like the code, when should you intervene and what are the next steps. Like what do you do when you go to magistrate court, what kind of documents, what kind of photos should you take and ultimately just teach them how to create a good case so that horses are getting the care that they need.”

Thursday’s class was the northern version of the annual event. Tomorrow, the class will be held in St. Albans for the southern half of the state.

For more information about the program, visit the Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue website.