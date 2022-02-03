WV lawmakers enjoy culinary skills of Preston County students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – It was one of the tastiest and most popular days of the year at the state capitol Thursday.

It was “Preston County at the legislature day,” and that means all the students in the ProStart Culinary Program at Preston High School came out to cook free breakfast at the capitol.

Using all Preston County sourced ingredients, they made a whole breakfast including buckwheat pancakes, homemade sausage, biscuits and gravy.

The popular annual event was canceled the last two years because of COVID-19.

“Since things have been so different the past two years, they got to get out,” said Tami Johnston, Preston High School ProStart director. “They got to be around people, they got to showcase their talents. They are very talented students. This is one of the best groups I’ve ever had. And it’s just been a wonderful opportunity for them.”

The “Preston County Inn” also helps with the cooking program. Some of the students hope the experience leads to jobs as chefs or other employment in the culinary arts.