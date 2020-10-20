WVDNR temporarily closes Fairfax Pond Dam for construction

FARMINGTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources announced in a press release that the Fairfax Pond Dam will be temporarily closed starting October 20.

Due to upgrades, the Dam at the Fairfax Pond-Rehe Wildlife Management Area in Preston County will be closed to fishing, waterfowl hunting, and other recreation. Activities outside the construction area will be permitted.

The release explained that the closure, which will include the parking lot near the dam and the area around it, will remain in effect until modifications are complete and the contractor has removed equipment from the WMA. Signs about the closure will be posted in affected areas.

The upgrades, expected to take six months to complete, are necessary to meet the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Dam Safety Section requirements, according to officials.

For more information about the closure, contact the DNR District 1 Office in Farmington at 304-825-6787.