YCF provides grants aimed to help Preston County residents heat their homes

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Your Community Foundation (YCF) of North Central West Virginia provided two grants aimed to help residents in Preston County heat their homes during the winter months.

YCF recently received $10,000 from the Caroline Holdship Charitable Trust. Now, the foundation is giving $2,000 to various agencies in five different counties. On Wednesday, a $1,000 grant was given to North Central West Virginia Community Action in Kingwood.

“The grants from today are to provide heating utility assistance for those in need in Preston County. That’s what YCF is here for we are here to support our communities in any way we can,” said YCF Vice President Laurie Abildso.

The foundation members also presented a check to Catholic Charities of West Virginia Wednesday morning in Kingwood.

The money from the grant will be used to help residents buy wood and coal to help heat their homes. The organization began as Preston County’s largest food pantry, but has since branched out to help residents with other needs.

“I started out just doing food and slowly but surely you find the need for people needing help with utilities, so that’s how we’ve branched out doing that,” said Alix Evans, Catholic Charities Outreach Coordinator.

Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia will give its final check in Taylor County on Thursday.