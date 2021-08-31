Young National Guardsman found dead

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia National Guard announced the death of a young Guardsman on Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. William “Bill” Crane announced that Spc. Brian Gank, 25, a member of the West Virginia National Guard, was found dead Tuesday morning at his residence in Terra Alta, West Virginia.

“Cathy and I express our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of this young man we lost today,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We will do everything we can to provide support to his family and will never forget his service to our great State and Nation.”

Spc. Gank joined the Guard in 2015. He was a member of the 157th Military Police Company based in Moorefield, West Virginia, and deployed with the unit to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in 2020.

“On behalf of the men and women of the West Virginia National Guard, I extend my deepest condolences to Brian’s family, friends, and those who served with him. Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this untimely passing of such a young soul,” said Crane. “Spc. Gank answered the call to duty with dedication and devotion to service above self like so many of our One Guard family.”

The cause of death has yet to be determined. The Preston County Coroner’s Office is investigating.