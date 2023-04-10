KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Hovatter’s Wildlife Zoo in Kingwood has announced via a Facebook post that it will be holding its opening day this weekend.

During the 2023 season, the zoo will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. including all holidays. Admission prices for the zoo are as follows:

Adults: $13.99

Seniors 65+/Military: $12.99

Children 3-12: $11.99

Children younger than two: free

On top of its animal exhibits, the zoo also offers an animal food package to feed the animals on display. Their package includes one of every food item as well as two parakeet sticks for $13.99. Human food is also for sale inside the gift shop including snacks, drinks and slushies. No outside food is permitted inside the zoo, but drinks are allowed.

The zoo will open on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. and will feature a fully remodeled gift shop that includes a brand new rattlesnake exhibit that provides the snakes with “more space, a small waterfall, custom rock-like ledges to slither up onto, and a few dark places to hide.”

Parking at the zoo is free in their gravel parking lot with handicap-accessible spots available near the entrance.