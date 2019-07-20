Pricketts Fort State Park hosts music in the park

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Prickett’s Fort State Park hosted music in the park Friday night at its outdoor amphitheater that was free to the public to enjoy.

New Diesel Trio performed songs that included old time folk and blues tunes. The trio are from the Fairmont and Grafton area and enjoy performing music for the enjoyment of others. They performed songs from the Carter Family, Woody Guthrie, and even some of their own original songs.

“It’s always a good opportunity to get out into the public and do what we do. We play traditional songs from the 1930’s, 1940’s time frame, and some other songs as well. I think a lot of people might call it Americana Music,” said Jarrod DeVault, bass player for the band New Diesel Trio.

The trio have recorded three CDs and said they’re proud of the music they’re performing and recording. If you’ve missed the trio Friday night you will have a chance to see them performing at Clarksburg’s First Fridays in August.