FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday, the Marion County Commissioners presented two proclamations at their meeting to celebrate history.

One proclamation was to observe the birthday of the United States Army and the second was to recognize Juneteenth. The United States Army was officially formed on June 14, 1775, and Juneteenth commemorates the end of the Civil War and the beginning of freedoms for slaves.

Veteran David Tucker accepted the proclamations and said these remind all of us of our freedom.

Marion County Commissioner and David Tucker with the Proclamation (WBOY Image)

“Let’s never take our freedoms for granted and let’s always remember the terrible price that was paid for them, the sacrifices that our military made,” Tucker said. “It’s like that verse in God bless the USA it goes ‘I’m proud to be an American where at least I know I’m free and I will not forget those who died who gave that right to me.”

The proclamations will be hung in the VFW hall.