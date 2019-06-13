Production of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” will be hosted at Fairmont State University

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University Town and Gown Theatre presents “The Marvelous Wonderettes”, takes people on a stroll back in time.

Created by Roger Bean, this smash off-Broadway hit takes the audience back to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, have hopes and dreams as big as their hair-dos. The show is filled with classic ‘50s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” “It’s my Party,” and “Mr. Sandman.” Dates for the production are June 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 16 at 2 p.m. in the Wallman Hall Theatre.

To purchase tickets call the box office at 304-367-4240.