Project Hope announces new location for food pantry

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Project Hope in Taylor County made an announcement Friday night at its bingo game that they are renovating the “Old Farmers Delight Building” and moving in within the next couple month.

The building will house the bingo hall as well as the food pantry that provides free food to many in need. They’re also hoping to form a family community center providing a safe place for children to go and have some fun. The bingo games fund the food pantry as well as an adventure club.

“If you need food, you come see us and we’ll give you food. I mean that is the way it is with our big food giveaway too. All we ask is how many people are in your house, that’s it, I mean somebody having a bad you know pay week or something and they need the extra food we have it for them,” said Mike Thrush, President of Project Hope.

Members of project hope say they are excited for the opening of the new location in Greens Plaza and the growth of the pantry allowing them to serve more community members.