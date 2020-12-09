Property purchase and representative transition on the agenda for Harrison County Commission meeting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County commission held a regular meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss several issues.

One item on the agenda was the option of buying property that would allow ESC Harrison County Power to be able to purchase property at the site of the Harrison County Power Plant at the end of this caledar year.

The commission also discussed what will happen when current county clerk Susan Thomas takes over as a county commissioner at the start of her term after being elected in November.

“At that point, Mr. Watson would be appointed temporary clerk of the county commission for up to a 30 day period.”

This is in reference to current county commissioner Ron Watson, who Thomas will replace.