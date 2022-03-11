ELKINS, W.Va. – After the holiday break for Christmas of 2021, staff members of the Elkins-Randolph County Public Library came back to work to find that water had been pouring into the building. Repairs were being made to the roof when the snow and rainfall, combined with freezing temperatures, paved the way for water to access the inside of the building.

“That is the fourth and final leak that occurred January 8, and that was kinda that last straw for the interior of the building, so everything has been packed up and stored away,” said Jared Howell, Executive Director, Elkins-Randolph County Public Library

Since the library will be under renovation for some time, officials have been looking for a temporary location to house the popular services like WiFi, to give the community back the resources they used the most.

“We will have computers, we will have a children’s section, we will start back up with the programming, and have a full-fledged library again, until we can get this one rebuilt obviously,” said Howell.

The rebuilding might lead to an expansion if library officials can come up with the funds since the insurance will only restore the library back to its previous condition.

“We would have to have funding and we would probably approach the community and reach out to those people that could donate to provide a bigger space for an education center, so to speak, here in Elkins,” said Howell.

Whether the library secures expansion funds or not, it will be making some changes like updating electrical wiring and complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Due to the age of the building, it was grandfathered in to avoid mandatory updates for codes.

“We have a substantial loss from interior materials to actually replacing the building. You know, it’s not moving as fast as we would like to and we would like to have more information available, but we just ask for patience,” said Howell.

In the meantime, the Elkins-Randolph County Beverly Branch is open for Elkins residents who can travel to utilize their services.

The estimated time for restoration is eight months, but that is likely to change because of the coordination that needs to happen between the architect, the contractors and the insurance company.