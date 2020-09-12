Putnam Couty girl with disability to be featured in Times Square

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The National Down Syndrome Society is continuing its annual ‘New York City Buddy Walk’ celebration tomorrow – from a distance, featuring one Hurricane teen who’s representing the Mountain State in the Big Apple.

16-year-old Sophie Slack who has Down Syndrome will be featured on the Times Square jumbotron celebrating the 2020 NYC Buddy Walk that helps raise awareness of Down Syndrome, but also disability rights and human rights.

Sophie’s Dad, Steve said, “We what we want to do is highlight the wonderful things that people with Down Syndrome do and how they contribute to society, and yet how they’re sort of left out by society.”

This is Sophie’s second year being featured in the Big Apple. Her photo displayed on the jumbotron is one of 500 people selected out of thousands of applicants.

Last year, Sophie and her family were able to attend the Buddy Walk, but this year will have to enjoy it from home as the event has gone virtual.

“It’s always great when your child gets this national recognition, but Sophie makes me proud every single day… she wears me out, she made me help design her gardens, she has nine gardens out back,” said Steve.

And that’s the whole idea behind the Buddy Walk, it shows people the things they love to do and their capabilities.

Sophie’s picture will be shown online tomorrow, but her picture will be displayed on the jumbotron next Saturday due to technical issues.