Quarantine parade held for Marion County teen’s birthday

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. – Barrackville resident Karson Janes was surprised with a quarantine parade to celebrate her 17th birthday.

Instead of getting a few friends together to grab a bite to eat and catch a movie Karson’s’ mom Christa Ash came up with an idea to have a parade for her daughters’ birthday. Christa said she came up with the idea from a similar social media post.

“I saw someone share something from another state where they had done the same or similar thing for their child for their birthday, so I thought let’s try to throw this together,” explained Ash. I sent a couple messages out and it worked. “

The parade began at the top of their street and followed up to their home. Family, friends, and even local law enforcement and firefighters were in this parade.

Barrackville Chief of police Charles Wilson III stated Christa contacted him through the office.

“With the times were in right now it’s the best thing for everyone to try to do something special for the people that way they can stay away from each other and do what we have to do,” explained Wilson.

Christa thought it would be a great idea for her daughter since she isn’t able to see her friends due to the corona virus pandemic.

“We can’t have a party; we can’t get together and teenagers they miss their friends,” stated Ash. We can kind of be together, but you know we can still maintain social distancing.”

Karson had no idea about her parade and was happy her mom planned it. She was told she was getting professional pictures taken for her birthday in front of her home.

“I was kind of upset we didn’t get to do anything for my birthday this year, so it was pretty special to me,” said Karson.

Those who drove in the parade remained in their vehicles, honk their horns, waved their signs, and sprayed silly string while wishing Karson a happy birthday.

Karson receiving gift from friend.

Karson received flowers, a few cards, a giant bouncing ball, and more.