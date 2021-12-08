Quick winter blast causes accidents, closes schools in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A quick blast of winter weather led to numerous accidents, traffic delays and school closings across north central West Virginia Wednesday morning.

The Harrison-Taylor 911 Center received more than 50 calls for accidents between 5:00 and 10:00 a.m. Officials also took a number of calls for driver assistance and downed trees.

Schools in nine north central West Virginia counties were affected by closings.

Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor counties, along with several area private schools, all closed schools Wednesday, while Barbour and Ritchie counties switched to remote learning.