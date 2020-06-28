Rain holds off for Bridgeport High School’s graduation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Despite the pandemic, and social distancing the Bridgeport High School Class of 2020 were still able to turn their tassels in front of some of their loved ones.

Staff and administration at the school have been working hard over the last three weeks to get everything set up perfectly so they can celebrate their senior class, but also keep everyone safe. Saturday June 27th Bridgeport students walked across the stage and physically received their diplomas.

“As we all prepare to venture away from Bridgeport, heading out our separate ways…try not to forget where you came from and the history that shaped you here. There are so many people to thanks, but thank Bridgeport for all the memories its small town holds. We may be six feet apart but class of 2020… I swear we lived.” Sophia Duarte – Senior Class Historian

Staff followed several strict protocols including handing out masks and gloves to everyone who entered the Wayne Jamison Field. The now Bridgeport High School alumni, were given only two tickets after graduation practice Friday evening to keep the capacity low.

The school live streamed the who ceremony for free for all the loved ones who were unable to be there physically. Some family members lined up six feet apart outside the stadiums fence.

“So many important things were taken from us this year, like an official last day of school and a senior trip. But through it all we still got to be here today to walk across the stage and that’s all that matters. One last memory here in Bridgeport as a class before we part different ways.” Lindsay Suter – Senior Class President

The class of 2020 at Bridgeport High School have a total of $2.6 million in scholarship funding for college.