Randolph County Development host after-hours meeting

ELKINS, W.Va. – Randolph County Chamber of Commerce held their annual after hours meeting at Graceland Inn.

The Randolph County Development Authority hosted the event with a few special guests including West Virginia Secretary of Commerce, Ed Gaunch.

Gaunch was in the Elkins area touring local businesses and spoke about ways residents and business owners can help diversify their local economy.

Other topics discussed at the event included thoughts on how to bring more business to West Virginia, as well as how communities can make West Virginia more successful.