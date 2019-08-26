Randolph County Fair wraps up

ELKINS, W.Va. – Randolph County residents did not have to travel far this weekend for some family fun.

The Randolph County Fair wrapped up Sunday at Camp Pioneer with a miniature horse show, petting farm, mud bog, and everyone’s fair favorites carnival rides. Throughout the week the fair offered ATV Races, a color run, and the lawn mower demo derby. New addition this year was the fair parade

“I think it’s really good for the youth in our community because a lot of them are involved in 4-H and FFA so it really gives them an opportunity to get out here and learn new things and show their animals so when they are exhibiting it really showcases our youth of the county,” said Kaylee Halterman, Miss Randolph County Fair 2019.

The Randolph County fair is organized by a group of volunteers helping with events providing a fun time for everyone who attends.