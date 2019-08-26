Randolph County man arrested after police say they find drugs, loaded gun during routine stop

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has been arrested on multiple charges after troopers said they found methamphetamine, heroin and a loaded firearm in his possession.

On Saturday, August 24, troopers were on routine patrol when they noticed a man walking along 11th Street in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police. Troopers said that once the man noticed them, he turned around and began walking the other way.

Jeffery Cooper

Troopers then stopped to talk to the man, who identified himself as Jeffery Cooper, 28, of Elkins, according to the complaint. Cooper told troopers that he was walking around the road because he was going to meet a friend.

Troopers said they asked Cooper if he had any guns, knives, drugs or anything illegal, to which Cooper said he did not. Troopers then received permission from Cooper to search his backpack. State police said they then asked Cooper if he had any weapons on him, and Cooper stated he had a pocket knife and allowed troopers to search his person.

During the search, troopers located a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol in Cooper’s rear pocket, a plastic container with a golf ball-sized bag of a substance consistent with methamphetamine, multiple small foil packets and a small plastic bag containing a tan granular substance consistent with heroin and two plastic bags containing multiple pills. Troopers said they also found a set of scales inside Cooper’s backpack.

Cooper has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $35,000.